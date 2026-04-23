Tehran denounces Gulf neighbors for enabling American strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran filed a formal protest with the United Nations, accusing five Gulf countries —Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia— of allowing their territory and airspace to be used in US attacks against Tehran, the Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

In letters submitted to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the Security Council, Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani called on the five states to uphold the principles of good-neighborly relations by preventing the use of their land and airspace in military operations targeting Iran. The correspondence also detailed the timing of the alleged strikes, along with the damage and casualties they caused.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched an assault on Iran, killing hundreds, including senior figures. Iran responded with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as US assets and bases in Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.