Iraq files formal complaint to UN over Israeli airspace violation

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government announced on Monday that it has submitted an official protest to the United Nations Secretary-General and the UN Security Council, condemning what it described as a “blatant violation” by Israeli aircraft, which allegedly breached Iraqi airspace and sovereignty to conduct an attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26.

According to the Iraqi Government spokesman, Basim Alawadi, the Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani instructed the Foreign Ministry to engage with the United States on this issue “based on the terms of the bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement and the United States’ commitment to Iraq’s security and sovereignty.”

“The Iraqi government reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Iraq’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. It will not allow Iraqi airspace or land to be used for attacks on other nations, particularly neighboring countries with whom Iraq shares mutual respect and interests.”

The statement highlighted that this stance “reflects Iraq’s commitment to regional stability, aiming to prevent the use of its territory in regional conflicts and to promote peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue and mutual understanding.”

On Sunday, in a unanimous decision, the Arab Parliament approved an Iraqi proposal to take legal action against Israel.

According to a parliamentary source speaking to Shafaq News Agency, the approval occurred during a general session held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

The proposal, presented by Ahmad al-Jabouri, Vice President of the Arab Parliament and member of the Iraqi Parliament, calls for the formation of a parliamentary team to approach the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and file lawsuits against Israel.

The source clarified that the lawsuits are aimed at addressing the actions of the "Zionist occupation army," in light of allegations of genocide and violations committed against the Palestinian people.

Notably, Iraq does not recognize Israel as a legitimate state. The Iraqi constitution explicitly prohibits the normalization of relations with Israel, and public sentiment is generally against any form of engagement with the Israeli government.