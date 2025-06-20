Iran, Israel trade blame at UN

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iran and Israel exchanged accusations at the UN Security Council, each holding the other responsible for escalating violence, civilian casualties, and rising nuclear tensions.

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, condemned what he described as Israel’s “flagrant violation of international law,” pointing to airstrikes on five hospitals that resulted in deaths among doctors, humanitarian workers, and patients.

He further accused Washington of breaching the UN Charter by threatening to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities, citing what he called “growing evidence of direct US involvement.”

Additionally, he criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency for its silence on attacks targeting protected sites, warning that the breakdown of arms control mechanisms would place responsibility on both Israel and the Security Council.

In response, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Danny Danon, accused Tehran of fomenting regional instability through military entrenchment, referencing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s calls for Israel’s destruction. He also alleged Iranian involvement in assassination attempts targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

He highlighted Iran’s missile development program as exceeding defensive needs, with some missiles reportedly capable of ranges over 4,000 kilometers, emphasizing that Israel’s operations consisted of targeted strikes against Iranian military infrastructure conducted with efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

“We are Iran’s first target, but we won’t be the last,” he added, underscoring Israel’s preemptive measures aimed at neutralizing threats from Iran’s expanding capabilities and protecting the international community.