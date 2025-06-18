Iran slams Trump’s threats: Cowardly threat

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations condemned on Wednesday US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks as “despicable lies” to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader.

In an official statement, the mission declared, “No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House. The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to ‘take out’ Iran’s Supreme Leader.”

The Iranian UN delegation stressed that Tehran rejects any form of pressure in diplomacy, stating, “Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance.”

The mission warned that Iran would respond to any threat with a counter-threat.

The statement came amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, fueled by Washington's support for Tel Aviv.

Israel launched large-scale attacks on June 13, targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities across several cities, as well as high-ranking military command centers.

Iranian media reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Tehran and other populated areas has risen to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured since the attacks began last week.

In retaliation, Iran’s military launched ballistic missiles at Israel, killing 24 people and wounding over 500, according to Israeli reports.