US Navy halts 31 Iranian ships since April 13

Shafaq News- Washington

Thirty-one ships carrying oil have been instructed to alter their routes or return to port, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Thursday, citing the ongoing maritime restrictions on Iran.

U.S. forces have directed 31 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the U.S. blockade against Iran. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lG5ACEt7LR — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 23, 2026

The United States began enforcing the blockade on April 13, targeting all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports under an order from US President Donald Trump. He previously described the campaign as an “economic rage,” combining sanctions, port restrictions, and the seizure of vessels linked to Iran in international waters.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the blockade is costing Iran more than $500 million per day.

Maritime analytics firm Vortexa noted, however, that at least 34 oil tankers linked to Tehran have bypassed the naval cordon. Nineteen tankers departed the Gulf, while 15 others entered from the Arabian Sea toward Iran. Among the vessels leaving the region, six were carrying a combined 10.7 million barrels of Iranian crude, valued at nearly $910 million.

Vortexa further disclosed that the shipments were moved using a range of evasion methods, including disabling vessel identification systems. It cited the case of the large tanker Dorena, which was observed sailing with its tracking transponder turned off and conducting ship-to-ship transfers off the coast of Malaysia.