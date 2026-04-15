US chokes Iranian maritime trade

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday indicated that Iranian ports were fully blockaded, bringing maritime trade to and from Iran to a complete halt.

On X, CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper noted that an estimated 90% of Tehran’s economy depends on international maritime trade, adding that within less than 36 hours of the measure taking effect, US forces had fully halted all maritime trade movements across the Strait of Hormuz.

Statement from Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander: pic.twitter.com/dJxKJcEcmO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 15, 2026

US President Donald Trump earlier announced the blockade as part of efforts to curb Iran’s oil exports. The Wall Street Journal estimated potential losses at around $435 million per day, while Iran warned that ports in the Gulf and the Sea of Oman would face risks if its facilities were targeted.

Bloomberg, however, reported that a US-sanctioned tanker, Rich Starry —formerly Full Star— crossed the strategic maritime gateway despite the blockade. The vessel, sanctioned in 2023 for allegedly helping Tehran bypass energy restrictions, approached the channel near Qeshm Island shortly after the measure took effect, turned back, then resumed transit hours later in a second attempt.