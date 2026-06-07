Delphi Forum success to benefit Iraqi Kurdistan and region

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The impact of Delphi Forum's success will extend through future investment projects and economic initiatives, the chairman of the forum stated on Sunday.

Symeon Tsomokos told a press conference that the forum strengthened the Kurdistan Regional Government's role in contributing to economic policymaking at both the Iraqi and regional levels, while enhancing its presence in global economic discussions.

He noted that the end of the forum marks the completion of the first phase, as a second one is beginning through bilateral meetings among participating parties, and efforts to develop investment and business projects in the commercial, industrial, agricultural, and tourism sectors.

Organizers had initially expected regional security developments and the ongoing war to affect participation levels and attendance. However, he said, the outcome proved otherwise, indicating that periods of crisis and conflict require greater dialogue and engagement to bring economic perspectives closer together and improve development and investment strategies.

The Second Delphi Economic Forum brought together government officials, economists, and investors from Iraq and abroad to discuss investment opportunities, economic cooperation, and development prospects in the Kurdistan Region and the wider region.