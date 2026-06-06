Turkiye's former PM praises Iraq, warns of rising global risks

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu warned on Saturday of growing global risks and declining confidence in international institutions, while praising Iraq and the Kurdistan Region for their handling of regional tensions and the repercussions of war.

Speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Davutoglu called for a new regional vision rooted in mutual understanding and respect, arguing that Turks, Kurds, Arabs, and Iranians share a common destiny and must work together to promote peace and stability. Davutoglu also noted that security across the region is closely interconnected, warning that instability in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, or Baghdad would inevitably affect Turkiye and neighboring countries.

The region and the world are entering a more dangerous phase marked by growing instability and declining confidence in international institutions. He argued that current challenges exceed those of a year ago and stressed that wars and conflicts do not produce winners, but instead deepen crises and undermine security and stability.