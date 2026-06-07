Bus crash in Iraq’s Dhi Qar leaves 21 people dead

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Dhi Qar

At least 21 people were killed and 19 others injured when a passenger bus carrying visitors from Basra erupted in flames after striking another vehicle near al-Bathaa district in Dhi Qar province on Sunday.

Health Ministry spokesperson Saif al-Badr stated in a voice message that several bodies were severely burned and transferred to forensic authorities for identification, while the injured, including two Iranian nationals, were taken to nearby healthcare facilities.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi instructed relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure assistance reaches those affected and the families of the victims.

Road safety remains a persistent concern in Iraq, where deteriorating infrastructure, speeding, vehicle defects, and weak enforcement of traffic regulations contribute to high casualty rates. In Diyala province alone, health authorities recorded about 90 deaths and more than 2,000 injuries during the first four months of 2026.

Nationwide, Iraq registered 11,763 road incidents and 2,719 fatalities in 2024, with driver error accounting for 78% of cases.