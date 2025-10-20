Iraq security brief: War-era remains unearthed in Mosul, coordinated raids net dozens nationwide

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on October 20, 2025.

- Security Forces Capture Attack Suspects Related to Municipal Chief (Diyala)

Joint security forces detained several suspects accused of targeting Nasser Jihad, the director of Al-Khalis municipality in Diyala. A security source said the perpetrators were relatives of the victim and were transferred to a specialized center for interrogation and legal action.

- Dozens Detained in Coordinated Raids (Babil / Kirkuk)

Security forces launched coordinated operations in Babil and Kirkuk, arresting dozens of wanted individuals on various charges, including foreign nationals violating residency rules. Babil police reported detaining Afghan and Ghanaian citizens at checkpoints for breaching immigration regulations, while another foreigner was apprehended at Al-Hamza al-Gharbi checkpoint.

- Police Launch Province-Wide Security Sweep (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk Police Command announced multiple arrests across the province, including two thieves, two intoxicated individuals, and two others wanted under judicial warrants. Traffic patrols impounded two violating vehicles, and officers detained 12 people involved in separate street brawls.

- Authorities Discover War-Era Remains (Nineveh)

Municipal workers in Mosul uncovered human remains during a tree-planting campaign. A security source stated the remains likely date back to battles during the war against ISIS.

- Gunman Kills Woman (Maysan)

Police in Al-Amarah, Maysan province, revealed that a man shot and killed a woman in one of the city’s neighborhoods. Security forces arrested the suspect within 30 minutes at a nearby checkpoint and seized the murder weapon.

- Security Member Suspected of Killing Woman (Maysan)

Security forces found the body of a woman near a security point in Maysan. Preliminary information indicated that the suspected killer is a security officer stationed at the same site and knew the victim personally. Investigations are ongoing to determine the nature of their relationship and motive.

- Forces Foil Illegal Entry Attempt (Diyala)

Military Intelligence announced the arrest of four foreign nationals attempting to illegally cross into Iraq through Diyala province. The suspects were handed over to the relevant authorities for legal processing.

- Three Die in Separate Traffic Accidents (Kirkuk)

Three people lost their lives in two separate accidents in Kirkuk. A collision near the city’s industrial zone killed a 78-year-old retired man. In another incident, a car crashed into a municipal water truck on the ring road, killing two female students instantly. Witnesses said the driver had been taking photos with her phone before the crash.