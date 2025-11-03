Iraq security roundup: Suicides, arrests, and major arms deal

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on November 3, 2025.

- Suspect Suicide (Maysan)

A man who opened fire on members of the Federal Police in Maysan took his own life after several hours of being surrounded by security forces.

- Traffic Accidents (Saladin)

Two separate crashes in Saladin left multiple casualties after a military vehicle from the 16th Division overturned on the Samarra–Tharthar road, killing one soldier and injuring four others, while another accident on the Tikrit–al-Dur road killed four civilians.

A third military vehicle later overturned near Samarra, killing one soldier and wounding four more due to excessive speed.

- Suicide Attempts and Death (Basra / Baghdad)

Security forces in Basra rescued a woman who attempted to jump from al-Zubair Bridge, while in Baghdad, a 21-year-old man was found dead by hanging inside a butcher shop in al-’Ashra village, with investigations opened into both incidents.

- Fatal Accident (al-Anbar)

A child was killed after being struck by a speeding vehicle near Ibn Khaldun Elementary School in Fallujah, succumbing to his injuries before reaching the hospital amid heavy school traffic.

- Family Murder (al-Diwaniyah)

The Interior Ministry arrested five suspects for killing three members of one family inside their car last month in central al-Diwaniyah, citing tribal disputes as the motive.

- Smuggling Foiled (Diyala)

Diyala police intercepted a truck at the Tarmiya checkpoint carrying nine foreign nationals hidden in a false ceiling compartment, detaining the driver and seizing the vehicle.

- Defense Procurement (Baghdad)

An informed source revealed that Iraq signed a $3 billion arms deal with France to acquire Rafale fighter jets under a long-term installment plan aimed at diversifying defense partnerships and strengthening air capabilities for border security and national defense.

- Baathist Activity Conviction (Baghdad)

The al-Karkh Criminal Court sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for promoting the banned Baath Party online, convicting him under Article 9 of Law No. 32 of 2016, which prohibits any activity linked to the dissolved regime or extremist organizations.

- Drug Trafficking Sentences (Baghdad)

The Supreme Judicial Council reported that two men were sentenced to death for attempting to traffic 102 kilograms of Captagon and 96 kilograms of hashish, after the al-Karkh Criminal Court found them guilty of large-scale narcotics smuggling.