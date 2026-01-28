Iran hangs alleged Mossad agent

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iran executed a man convicted of spying for Israel, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency said on Wednesday, marking the latest in a series of espionage-related executions.

Identifying the spy as Hamid Reza Thabet, Mizan reported that he was recruited online by Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad. He was allegedly tasked with procuring logistical equipment and moving vehicles in Isfahan and Lorestan provinces, operations reportedly intended to target missile facilities of the Iranian Defense Ministry.

During his trial, Thabet also admitted meeting a known contact inside Iran at multiple locations, handing over collected materials, and receiving payments for each assignment completed.

Following a 12-day conflict with Tel Aviv in June, Tehran intensified its crackdown on those accused of spying or collaborating with Israel. Authorities have documented at least ten executions of individuals alleged to have spied for Mossad since then.

Earlier this month, Mizan reported the execution of Ali Ardestani, another Mossad agent, convicted of photographing sensitive sites and providing information on specific targets to Israeli intelligence.

Iran ranks among the world’s top executioners, according to the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), which reported that at least 18 people have been executed in the recent months.

On January 16, 2026, Trump posted on Truth Social that he "greatly respect[s] the fact that all scheduled hangings... [Over 800 of them], have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran,” calling it a "good sign". However, Iranian officials, including Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad, officially rejected Trump's claims as "completely false". The Iranian judiciary stated that no such decision had ever been made and that they do not take instructions from foreign powers.