Iran hangs two men convicted of spying for Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran executed two men on Monday after convicting them of working with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and plotting an attack on key military sites in Tehran, the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News stated.

Identified as Mohammad Masoum Shahi and Hamed Validi, the two convicts met several Mossad officers in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

محمد معصوم شاهی و حامد ولیدی دو تروریست شبکه جاسوسی مرتبط با موساد اعدام شدنددیدار محکومان با افسران موساد در اقلیم کردستان عراقدستگیری محکومان پیش از پرتاب لانچر به سمت دو مرکز عمومی خدماتی و نظامیhttps://t.co/qKu0B6WgWs — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) April 20, 2026

Last week, Iran dismantled an alleged spy network, arresting 50 people accused of providing coordinates of critical sites across the country. Officials did not clarify the timeline of the alleged activity or identify the foreign entities involved, though Tehran typically attributes such espionage operations to the United States or Israel.