Israel operated from Iraq and three other countries during Iran war

Shafaq News-Washington

Israel established secret military and intelligence positions in Iraq, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, and Somaliland during the war it waged alongside the United States against Iran on February 28, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The network of covert sites was used to support intelligence gathering, drone operations, logistics, and potential rescue missions. The report highlighted Azerbaijan as one of the most significant locations, with Israeli special forces and intelligence personnel allegedly operating from positions near Iran’s northern border, providing a strategic vantage point for monitoring activities inside the country.

The forward deployments extended Israel’s operational reach around Iran and helped sustain repeated strikes during the war. Azerbaijan, however, rejected the allegations, with its embassy in Washington dismissing claims that its territory had been used for operations against third countries.

Israel and Azerbaijan maintain close security, energy, and defense ties, the report noted. Analysts cited by CNN described Baku as an important strategic partner for Israel, particularly in monitoring Iranian activities and countering what both countries view as security threats linked to Tehran.

To continue reading, click here.