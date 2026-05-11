Tehran hangs "satellite spy" over CIA-Mossad ties

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Monday executed a man convicted of spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News reported.

Judicial documents cited by the outlet indicated that Erfan Shakourzadeh, also known as the “satellite spy,” cooperated with the two intelligence services in exchange for money and a US passport. He was found guilty of transmitting sensitive information, including lists of employees and details of ongoing projects. The cooperation unfolded in three stages, with two involving Mossad and one involving the CIA.

عرفان شکورزاده متخصصی که تلاش داشت اطلاعات حوزه ماهواره‌ای ایران را در اختیار موساد و سیا تبدیل قرار دهد.پخش مستند کامل اعترافات و اقدامات گسترده شکورزاده علیه امینت ملی مردم ایران امشب از خبر ۲۰:۳۰ رسانه ملیhttps://t.co/Exeqq95bdw pic.twitter.com/lHqOS997wR — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) May 11, 2026

Iran frequently discloses arrests and executions of individuals accused of spying, particularly in cases linked to foreign intelligence services. On May 2, authorities executed two men after convicting them of working with Israel’s Mossad and plotting an attack on key military sites in Tehran.