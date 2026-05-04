Iran hangs three men for alleged Mossad ties

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran executed three men over their alleged role in the December 2025 anti-government protests, Fars News Agency reported on Monday, citing the convicts’ cooperation with Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad.

No information was given regarding the identity of those executed.

The protests erupted on December 28 amid worsening economic conditions and later expanded into nationwide demonstrations challenging Iran’s clerical leadership. Iran has repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of seeking to destabilize the country, maintaining that the protests began peacefully and within constitutional bounds before turning violent following the “infiltration of armed groups.”

Earlier this month, Iranian authorities hanged two men after convicting them of working with Israel’s Mossad and plotting an attack on key military sites in Tehran.