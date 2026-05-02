Dana Gas revenue falls 22% in 2025

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

UAE-based energy company Dana Gas recorded a 14% drop in net profit to $130 million in 2025, the company reported on Saturday, despite continued cash inflows from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and Egypt.

Annual revenues declined 22% to $348 million in 2025, down from $445 million a year earlier. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell to $215 million from $263 million in 2024, reflecting an 18% decrease. Total assets slipped to $2.86 billion from $2.95 billion, while shareholders’ equity held steady at $2.5 billion. Earnings per share stood at 6.8 UAE fils ($0.0185).

Operational performance remained supported by stable cash generation from core markets, with the company collecting $204 million from KRI and $99 million from Egypt throughout 2025.

Functioning in Iraq through its joint venture Pearl Petroleum, Dana Gas manages the Khor Mor and Chamchamal gas fields in the Al-Sulaymaniyah province.