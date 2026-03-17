Israel: Air defenses intercepted Iranian missiles

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel on Tuesday claimed it intercepted incoming missiles after Iranian launches triggered alerts across southern and central areas, including Tel Aviv, Beersheba, and the Dead Sea region.

Israeli media reported at least two additional interceptions in northern areas.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the 58th and 59th waves of Operation True Promise 4, targeting those areas as well as US bases across the Middle East. The IRGC said the strikes used heavy- and medium-range missiles alongside attack drones, describing the escalation as a new phase of “decisive” regional operations.

Israel had carried out airstrikes on Iran and said it killed National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, a claim Tehran has yet to address.

The Israeli Health Ministry estimated that 3,530 people have been injured since the war began, including 70 in the past 24 hours, four of whom are in moderate condition. Iran has not released updated figures, though recent reports put the death toll from US-Israeli strikes at around 2,000.