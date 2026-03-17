Trump criticizes allies for avoiding war on Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called NATO’s refusal to join the war against Iran a “very foolish mistake,” despite backing the US-Israeli campaign.

Trump earlier urged multiple countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz after Iran imposed restrictions on tanker traffic following US-Israeli strikes, including Japan, Australia, and South Korea outside NATO. However, no allied deployments were announced.

On Truth Social, he dismissed the need for support, writing that Washington does not “need or desire” assistance. “We never did.”

US forces had “decimated” Iran’s military, he claimed, adding that its navy, air force, air defenses, and leadership had been effectively wiped out, removing the need for allies. Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out the 59th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting Israel and US bases across the Middle East.