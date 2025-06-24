Trump claims credit for China resuming oil trade with Iran

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump celebrated on Tuesday what he described as a diplomatic breakthrough allowing China to resume oil purchases from Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “It was my Great Honor to make this happen!”

In early May, Trump issued a stern warning that any country purchasing Iranian oil would be barred from conducting business with the US, threatening swift imposition of secondary sanctions. Despite this, China—still Iran’s top oil customer—imported roughly 1.7 million to 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in March and April, accounting for about 90% of Iran’s total exports.

Trump confirmed in another post that he is en route to a NATO summit, framing the upcoming talks as a welcome reprieve following heightened tensions between Israel and Iran.

The NATO summit convened on June 24, 2025, in The Hague, with discussions dominated by recent US airstrikes on Iran and President Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

The summit also addresses Trump’s demand for NATO members to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP, with a proposed compromise of 3.5% for military budgets and 1.5% for broader security.