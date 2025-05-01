US warns of sanctions on Iran oil buyers

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on any country or individual purchasing Iranian oil or petrochemical products.

Trump warned on Truth Social that violators would be barred from doing business with the United States “in any way, shape, or form.”

The threat came shortly after Oman announced the postponement of the fourth round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations that had been scheduled for Saturday in Rome. For his part, Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the delay, attributing it to a request from the Omani side. Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran remained committed to reaching “a fair and lasting agreement.”

Together with Omani and U.S. interlocutors, we have decided to postpone the 4th round of talks for logistical and technical reasons. On Iran's part, there is no change in our determination to secure a negotiated solution. In fact, we are more determined than ever to achieve a… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 1, 2025

A new date will be set "depending on the US approach," Reuters quoted a senior Iranian official.

The backdrop to the stalled talks includes continued US military action in Yemen. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday issued a warning to Iran over its support for Yemen’s Houthis, saying: “You will pay the consequence at the time and place of our choosing.”

The Trump administration has imposed a range of sanctions on Tehran, including measures targeting a China-based crude storage facility and an independent refinery accused of participating in illicit oil and petrochemical trade.

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is designating six entities and six individuals based in Iran and the People’s Republic of China for their role in a network procuring ballistic missile propellant ingredients on behalf of Iran’s… — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) April 29, 2025

In February, Trump reinstated a "maximum pressure" strategy aimed at reducing Iran’s oil exports to zero and preventing it from acquiring a nuclear weapon.