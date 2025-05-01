US warns of sanctions on Iran oil buyers

US warns of sanctions on Iran oil buyers
2025-05-01T20:56:17+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on any country or individual purchasing Iranian oil or petrochemical products.

Trump warned on Truth Social that violators would be barred from doing business with the United States “in any way, shape, or form.”

The threat came shortly after Oman announced the postponement of the fourth round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations that had been scheduled for Saturday in Rome. For his part, Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the delay, attributing it to a request from the Omani side. Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran remained committed to reaching “a fair and lasting agreement.”

A new date will be set "depending on the US approach," Reuters quoted a senior Iranian official.

The backdrop to the stalled talks includes continued US military action in Yemen. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday issued a warning to Iran over its support for Yemen’s Houthis, saying: “You will pay the consequence at the time and place of our choosing.”

The Trump administration has imposed a range of sanctions on Tehran, including measures targeting a China-based crude storage facility and an independent refinery accused of participating in illicit oil and petrochemical trade.

In February, Trump reinstated a "maximum pressure" strategy aimed at reducing Iran’s oil exports to zero and preventing it from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

