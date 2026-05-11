Authorities release Iraqi journalist on bail after car company dispute

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities on Monday released journalist Salem al-Sheikh on bail of one million Iraqi dinars (around $770) after he was detained for criticizing services provided following the purchase of Jetour vehicles, a Chinese automobile brand.

A source familiar with the case told Shafaq News that al-Sheikh had been summoned on Sunday to a police station in Baghdad’s Al-Rusafa district over a report in which he criticized the company’s customer service and after-sales support.

The detention prompted reactions among Iraqi media circles and on social media platforms, where commentators called for respect for freedom of expression and adherence to legal procedures in cases related to publishing and opinion.