Suspects arrested in attack on journalist Hemen Mamand

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Thursday, Kurdistan Region Security Forces announced the arrest of several suspects linked to an attack targeting journalist Hemen Mamand in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

The incident occurred on the evening of September 2 in the Aghari district, when two men on motorcycles opened fire on Mamand, injuring two people.

In its statement, the Directorate confirmed that the main suspects were apprehended, while two others were transferred to Erbil for further investigation.

Mamand hosts Sarinj – Comment on Sterk TV, a program reportedly funded by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) that focuses on human rights issues, including Turkish military operations in the Region.

Before the attack, he had repeatedly sought protection from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), citing threats linked to his criticism of Turkiye’s policies toward the Kurds.