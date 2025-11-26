Trump condemns Washington shooting

Shafaq News – Washington

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump condemned a shooting in Washington DC, which left two National Guard members critically wounded.

The shooting unfolded near Farragut Square, a busy area a few blocks from the White House, prompting a temporary lockdown while Trump was in Florida on an official trip.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump calling the attacker an “animal” who “will pay a very steep price.”

A Trump administration official told Reuters that the suspected gunman was also hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Police said no additional suspects are being sought.

The motive remains unknown.

National Guard units have been deployed in Washington since August as part of Trump’s security push targeting “crime and illegal immigration in Democratic-led cities.”