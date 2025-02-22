Shafaq News mourns the passing of journalist Qasim Al-Sanjari

Shafaq News/ Shafaq News Agency mourned the loss of its esteemed colleague, journalist Qasim Zuhair Al-Sanjari, who suffered a sudden heart attack on Saturday.

Al-Sanjari was renowned for his exceptional journalistic instincts, unwavering professional dedication, and significant contributions since joining Shafaq News years ago.

The agency's family expressed profound sorrow over this great loss. On behalf of the entire team, Board Chairman Ali Hussein Al-Feyli, along with the editorial staff and support departments, extended their heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all who admired his work.