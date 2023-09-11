SOMO reports average daily oil exports of 2.5 million barrels in September

Shafaq News / Iraq's government-owned oil marketing company, SOMO, announced that the average daily oil exports during the first week of September reached 2.5 million barrels.

According to a table, SOMO reported that "the average daily export during the first week of September reached 2.504 million barrels at an average price of $89.203 per barrel."

The report further detailed that the exports of Basra crude amounted to 3.47 million barrels per day, including 2.275 million barrels per day of medium crude and 1.195 million barrels per day of heavy crude.

SOMO also indicated that the daily export rate to Jordan was 300,000 barrels, and to Ceyhan, the daily rate was 400,000 barrels.

It is expected that Iraq's oil exports for the month of September will reach 105.111 million barrels, assuming the same export quantities continue for the rest of the month. The estimated oil revenues for September are projected to be $9.38 billion, with an average daily export rate of 3.504 million barrels.