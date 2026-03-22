Iraqi Hezbollah delays pause on us embassy attacks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah extended its deadline to halt attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad by five additional days, a senior official in the group said on Sunday.

In a statement, the group’s security official Abu Mujahid Al-Assaf noted that any violations would be met with a response, adding that the group would inform a mediator of its response mechanism to any breaches, including recent incidents in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Earlier, the group set conditions requiring Israel to halt displacement and airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs and the United States to refrain from targeting residential areas in Baghdad and other provinces, along with withdrawing CIA personnel from around the embassy compound and limiting their presence inside the facility, excluding the Kurdistan Region.

The Iraqi government condemned the targeting of diplomatic missions, describing the attack on the US Embassy as a “terrorist assault” on Iraq’s sovereignty and interests.

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