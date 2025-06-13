IRGC Commander Hossein Salami killed in Israeli strike on Tehran

Shafaq News/ Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in an Israeli strike that targeted the Iranian capital, Tehran.

According to Tasnim News Agency, affiliated with the IRGC, Salami was killed in what it described as a "terrorist attack by the Zionist regime" during the early morning hours.

The report comes following the launch of Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which targeted multiple sites inside Iran, including key military and nuclear-related infrastructure.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from the Iranian government or the IRGC regarding Salami’s death.

Born in 1960 in Vaneshan, Golpayegan County, Isfahan Province, Salami joined the IRGC in the early years of the Islamic Republic and served in multiple roles during the Iran-Iraq war.

Over the decades, he held senior military and academic positions, including the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force and deputy commander of the IRGC, before being appointed as Commander-in-Chief in May 2019.

He was widely regarded as one of the key architects of Iran’s military doctrine, particularly in missile development and asymmetric warfare.