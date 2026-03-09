Iraq placed 12th in Arab health care ranking

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Monday ranked 12th among Arab countries in the 2026 Health Care Index with a score of 46.5, according to the online database Numbeo.

The data showed that Qatar topped the list of Arab countries with a Health Care Index of 73.6, followed by the United Arab Emirates in second place (70.8), Jordan third (65.6), Lebanon fourth (63.7), and Oman fifth (63.5).

Saudi Arabia ranked sixth (62.2), followed by Kuwait in seventh place (58.6), Tunisia eighth (56.6), and Algeria ninth (54.5). Egypt came tenth (47.9), while Morocco placed eleventh (46.8).

Globally, Taiwan appeared first with a score of 87.1, followed by South Korea (82.9), the Netherlands (81.5), Japan (80.1), and Austria fifth (78.9).

The Health Care Index evaluates several indicators, including the quality of medical services, the efficiency of health care personnel, the speed of access to treatment, and the level of health sector infrastructure.