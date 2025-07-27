Iraq, Sanofi partner to boost healthcare

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Health signed a memorandum of understanding with French pharmaceutical company Sanofi on Sunday to expand medical training, combat counterfeit medicines, and modernize the country’s healthcare system.

Speaking at a forum on biosimilar medicines and intellectual property, Deputy Health Minister Hani Al-Oqabi framed the agreement as part of a broader strategy to engage global health institutions and apply international expertise in Iraq.

“The deal goes beyond pharmaceuticals,” he noted. “It includes workforce development, nursing programs, and coordinated efforts to counter the spread of fake medicines.”

Al-Oqabi highlighted Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s push to attract foreign investment, particularly in pharmaceuticals, crediting the national program with recent advances in facility upgrades and workforce expansion.

Rami Nassar, Head of Sanofi’s Near East Pharmaceutical Unit and Director of its Jordan office, drew attention to the company’s integration of artificial intelligence in research and development, with a focus on improving patient outcomes.

He also outlined the “Imkan” initiative, launched in Iraq in February, which introduced a structured approach to health system support—from training on health technology assessment to sharing case studies from nearby countries.

“We’ve completed two phases of the agreement and will begin the third in September, focusing on training for nurses and allied health professionals,” Nassar confirmed, adding that the final stage, planned for the end of the year, will center on health economics.