Moroccan pharmaceuticals top Iraq's imports in 2023, amid decline in overall trade

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Trademap reported that Moroccan pharmaceuticals were among Iraq's top imports in 2023.

The website, which provides trade maps for exports, imports, demand, alternative markets, and competition, reported to Shafaq News Agency that “Iraq imported 17 essential commodities from Morocco in 2023, totaling $2.72 billion.”

"Pharmaceutical materials topped Iraq's imports from Morocco at $958,000. Imports from Morocco dropped by 26% between 2017 and 2023. Following pharmaceuticals, Iraq imported soybeans worth $476,000, meat and fish valued at $321,000, and vehicles and their parts totaling $267,000," the website affirmed.

In 2023, PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani disclosed an annual $3 billion spent on importing medicines and promised to advance the pharmaceutical sector through development and localization efforts.

Notably, recent efforts have aimed at strengthening economic ties between Iraq and Morocco through bilateral agreements. Both countries are exploring opportunities to enhance their economic partnership and increase trade across various sectors.