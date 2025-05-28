Iraq explores US SpaceX partnership for digital shift

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met, on Wednesday, with a delegation from US tech firm SpaceX (Starlink) to explore cooperation in Iraq’s communications sector.

According to the PM’s office, al-Sudani called Iraq a “promising” market for investment and urged officials to facilitate Starlink’s entry and speed up procedures. He also welcomed US tech companies as key partners in the country’s “digital transformation.”

In turn, the SpaceX team confirmed readiness to operate in Iraq, noting that Starlink would strengthen digital infrastructure, “enhance communications, and support economic prosperity.”