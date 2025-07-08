Pharmaceuticals top Pakistan imports in 2024

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Pharmaceuticals and cotton garments led Iraq’s imports from Pakistan in 2024, according to data from Trade Map, a global trade monitoring platform.

The report noted that Iraq imported goods across 27 categories, with pharmaceutical products topping the list at $21.5 million—representing 1% of the country’s total pharmaceutical imports. Cotton clothing ranked second at $8.25 million.

On the export side, Iraq shipped 12 categories of goods to Pakistan, with crude oil dominating at $241.5 million, followed by edible fruits and nuts at $5.02 million.