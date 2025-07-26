171 and counting: Iraq hands over more Badush massacre victims' remains

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraq’s Ministry of Health handed over the remains of 20 victims of the 2014 Badush Prison massacre to their families, following the completion of DNA identification procedures.

According to the ministry’s statement, this marks the fourth official batch of recovered remains, raising the total number of identified victims to 171.

“Preparations are underway for additional deliveries soon to close the Badush file and ensure justice for the families,” the ministry noted, adding that the remains were delivered with logistical support, including transportation to the victims’ home provinces: Baghdad, Najaf, Babil, Karbala, Dhi Qar, Salah al-Din, and Basra.

The massacre occurred in June 2014, when ISIS militants took control of Mosul and the nearby Badush Prison. More than 670 inmates were killed in a sectarian mass execution after being separated by their religious affiliation.