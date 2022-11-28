IRGC members killed today in Isfahan

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in the central city of Isfahan.

According to the IRNA news agency, IRGC said that Reza Dastani, a member of the Basij, was “martyred in a terrorist attack by mercenaries of the international arrogance.” A term Iran use for the United States and its allies.

The official was on his way to work. IRNA reported.

A wave of protests has rocked Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd arrested by morality police for “violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.”

Dozens of protesters and members of the security forces have been killed.