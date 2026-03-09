Airstrike hits PMF position in Nineveh Plain

Shafaq News- Nineveh

An airstrike targeted a position belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the Nineveh Plain near the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The strike hit an area near the positions of the PMF’s 30th Brigade, also known as the Shabak Brigade, which operates in the Nineveh Plain, while the identity of the party responsible for the strike and the extent of possible casualties or damage were not immediately clear, the source added.

The attacks come amid a string of drone strikes targeting PMF positions during a week of heightened tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States. Earlier, airstrikes struck positions of the PMF in Iraq’s Al-Anbar and Nineveh.