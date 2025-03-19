Sinjar: Kidnapped Yazidi engineer rescued, 5 YBS members arrested

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have rescued a kidnapped Yazidi agricultural engineer found abandoned in the Karsi area of Sinjar’s Al-Shamal subdistrict, a Nineveh security source reported on Wednesday.

The search operation triggered clashes on Saturday between Iraqi forces and members of the Sinjar Protection Units (YBS), an armed faction affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the source told Shafaq News, pointing out that “YBS fighters attempted to bypass a security checkpoint without complying with orders, leading to an exchange of gunfire.”

“Five YBS members were arrested during the operation, including two militants apprehended inside a vehicle during the clashes,” the source noted, stressing that security operations are ongoing to track those involved in the kidnapping.

As for the situation in Sinjar, the source said it remains volatile, with videos circulating on social media showing residents attempting to enter the district from Mount Sinjar despite a security-imposed curfew.

“Forces are working to maintain order and prevent escalation while reinforcing security measures in and around the district.”

Late Tuesday, a security source reported that three Iraqi personnel, including an army regiment commander and a police officer, were injured in an exchange of fire with YBS fighters.

Sinjar district in Nineveh province has experienced recurring clashes between the Iraqi army and YBS militants, resulting in casualties on both sides. The PKK-affiliated faction has refused to comply with the Iraqi army’s order to withdraw all armed forces from the district, maintaining positions among civilians.

The YBS, initially established by the PKK, is officially registered under Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and receives salaries from the Iraqi government.