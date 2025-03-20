Iraq’s YBS slams “Mercenary” label, demands fighter release

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Sinjar Protection Units (YBS), affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), rejected accusations of being “mercenaries and terrorists.”

In a statement, the YBS alleged that an Iraqi army unit ambushed a vehicle carrying its fighters on March 18, capturing five members. “Despite some being injured, they were mistreated, beaten, filmed, and the footage was published,” the group said, adding that their fate remains unknown.

YBS demanded the immediate release of its captured fighters, warning of consequences. “We seek a responsible resolution without escalation, but we will take all necessary measures to secure their freedom,” the group stated.

Holding the army “fully responsible” for the safety of its detained fighters, YBS urged authorities in Baghdad to handle the situation “wisely and responsibly” to prevent further tensions.

The group condemned the Iraqi military's “unacceptable” statements labeling its members as terrorists, calling the incident a “premeditated attack.” YBS also denied involvement in detaining or pursuing individuals, calling the allegations baseless.

On Wednesday, a local source reported that YBS had given the Iraqi army and police 24 hours to release five of their fighters who were detained by the police, threatening military action if their demand is not met.

This threat followed a gunfight that broke out in central Sinjar on Tuesday between YBS fighters and Iraqi forces, leaving five federal police officers and three YBS fighters wounded before the situation was brought under control.