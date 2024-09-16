Explosion targets PMF media personnel in western Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Authority reported that an explosion targeted several personnel from its media department in western Nineveh governorate, northern Iraq.

The PMF Authority stated, "Four personnel from the media department were injured when an explosive device detonated while they were covering the 'Muhammad Messenger of Allah' operations.”

“They were evacuated to al-Qayarah Hospital for necessary treatment.”

The personnel were accompanying units from the 25th Brigade of the PMF and the 21st Brigade of the Iraqi Army while covering the military operation.

"Their condition is currently stable, and the remaining media teams are continuing their duties across the three axes of the military operation," the Authority confirmed.

The PMF played a significant role in assisting the Iraqi army in defeating ISIS and liberating Iraqi cities, and has since transformed into an entity with a specific law passed by the Iraqi parliament and is under the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in Iraq.

After the defeat of ISIS in 2017, the PMF factions continue to operate in areas where terrorist remnants are hidden, launching attacks in collaboration with the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces. However, the PMF has also become one of Iraq's political and institutional powers, with its economic influence expanding significantly.