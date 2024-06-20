Explosion at ammunition depot injures two Border Guards in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, an explosion at an ammunition depot in Nineveh Governorate, northern Iraq, injured two Border Guard personnel, a security source said.

The explosion occurred at a Border Guard ammunition depot near the village of Um al-Dhiban in the Baaj district, west of Nineveh, near the Iraqi-Syrian border, the source told Shafaq News Agency. The injured Border Guard members were transported to the hospital.

"Firefighting teams headed to the site of the incident while preparations were made to check for other possible casualties."

The source added that "an investigation has been opened into the incident to determine the nature of the explosion," which is suspected to have been caused by high temperatures.