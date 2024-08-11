Iraqi Army Chief: Nineveh border secure, rumors baseless despite increased threats

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Abdul Amir Yarallah assured that the security situation in Nineveh near the Syrian border is stable, dismissing “rumors” of a security collapse as baseless.

Social media accounts followed by Shafaq News Agency indicated rising threats to the Iraqi-Syrian border from the Nineveh Governorate, as armed Arab tribal groups from Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria have seized several villages near US bases following fierce clashes with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) cooperating with American forces.

Nineveh representative Talib Al-Moamary told Shafaq News Agency that he discussed “security developments on the Iraqi-Syrian border with Yarallah.”

“The meeting addressed rumors about worsening border security, with Yar Allah confirming top-level security preparations in Nineveh, dismissing allegations from biased sources, and asserting that the situation is under control by Iraqi military factions,” Al-Moamary explained.

In addition, the representative urged Nineveh residents to “disregard rumors and rely on information from official sources.”

On Wednesday, Iraq’s military and paramilitary forces heightened security along the Syrian border due to escalating clashes between Arab tribes and the SDF, with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) ordering its units to reinforce the Nineveh border to prevent potential spillover from the conflict in Syria.

Earlier, Hamid al-Yasiri, the commander of the Ansar al-Marjiya Brigade in the PMF, ordered brigade members, including those on leave, to report for duty in Nineveh's al-Jazeera sector."