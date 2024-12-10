Mosul marks Victory Day over ISIS: Nineveh in 2024 is no longer Nineveh of 2014

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Mosul, the capital of Nineveh province, hosted a military parade commemorating the seventh anniversary of Iraq’s victory over ISIS.

The event, held on December 10, featured participation from the army, police, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Key officials, including the commander of Nineveh Operations, the PMF commander in the province, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil, the provincial council chairman, and various civilian and military leaders attended the parade.

Governor al-Dakhil, speaking on the sidelines of the event, stressed the importance of the anniversary, saying, "Victory Day is a source of pride for all Iraqis, marking their decisive triumph over the ISIS terrorist gangs seven years ago."

The victory is a "milestone in the collective memory of Iraqis, therefore, we need to preserve this achievement by focusing on reconstruction and development.”

Reflecting on post-victory efforts, al-Dakhil said, "Seven years of daily on-the-ground efforts have brought us achievements in reconstruction and rebuilding, exceeding expectations despite obstacles and technical challenges." He added that Nineveh's local government is striving to advance vital and developmental projects through robust engineering and technical plans adhering to global standards.

The governor also expressed gratitude to Iraq’s international allies for their support in combating terrorism, noting, "The global community stood with Iraq in the fight against terrorism on behalf of the world." He affirmed that terrorism has no foothold in Nineveh or Iraq, with its remnants facing "only defeat and flight before our armed forces."

"Nineveh in 2024 is no longer the Nineveh of 2014." He added.