Iraq reiterates protection of diplomatic missions amid attacks on US sites

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq reaffirmed its commitment to protecting diplomatic missions and international organizations operating in the country, amid ongoing attacks targeting US sites in Iraq, particularly in the Kurdistan Region.

During a phone call on Monday with Burcu San, the NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Operations, National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji stressed that NATO’s mission in Iraq remains “advisory, not combat,” noting that the alliance works alongside Iraqi security institutions to support training and capacity development.

He said Iraq is looking to broaden the mission’s scope to include emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Al-Araji also reaffirmed the Iraqi government’s commitment to protecting diplomatic missions and international organizations operating in the country, while emphasizing the importance of concerned countries repatriating their nationals among the detainees recently received by Iraq from Syria.

San reiterated NATO member states’ commitment to deepening relations with Iraq and commended Baghdad’s role in easing tensions across the region.