Iraq upholds security treaty regarding Iranian opposition groups

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq reaffirmed on Monday its commitment to the security agreement with Tehran on Iranian opposition groups, noting that Baghdad and Erbil are coordinating to prevent any activity by these groups, according to a statement.

During a meeting with European Union Ambassador to Iraq Clemens Zimtner, National Security Adviser Qassim al-Araji said that Iraq is working diplomatically with friendly and neighboring countries to halt the war and prevent it from escalating, stressing the need for “the voice of peace” and a return to dialogue and understanding.

Zimtner reassured that the EU is not involved in the conflict but is working with partners to stop hostilities and prevent further escalation, urging all sides to respect international law and settle disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

Last week, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned that Iraq would not become part of the regional conflict and that its territory would not be used for attacks on neighboring countries as tensions rise between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The escalation traces back to February 28, when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on targets inside Iran, including Tehran. The attacks inflicted heavy damage, caused civilian casualties, and killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with several senior commanders of the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran responded with strikes that affected multiple countries in the region, including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

