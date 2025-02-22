Kurdish Leader, Iraqi Security Chief discuss Tehran-Baghdad pact amid Iran’s warnings

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, in the Salahaddin resort.

According to Barzani’s media office, both sides reviewed Iraq’s security situation and regional developments focusing on relations with Iran.

The two sides assessed the security agreement between Iraq and Iran and its implications, and the Iranian threats of military action in northern Iraq.

Earlier, sources familiar with the matter told Shafaq News that Iran warned Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) that it may launch airstrikes against Iranian opposition groups based in the Kurdish region if the security agreement between Baghdad and Tehran is not fully implemented.