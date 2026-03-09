Iraq ranks lowest in Gulf oil storage capacity

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has one of the lowest oil storage capacities among Gulf countries, with reserves sufficient for only about six days, according to data released by JPMorgan.

The data, released on Monday, showed that Saudi Arabia leads Gulf states in oil storage capacity, with reserves sufficient for about 65 days if exports are redirected and 36 days without redirection. Qatar ranks second with a storage capacity of about 20 days, followed by the United Arab Emirates, which can store oil for 19 days if exports are redirected and 16 days without redirection. Kuwait comes next with a storage capacity estimated at around 14 days.