Rocket hits football pitch in Iraq’s Basra, no casualties reported

Shafaq News- Basra

A rocket landed in Basra, striking near the Jaber Ibn Hayyan district in the Al-Shamsoumiyah area, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The projectile struck a football field, with no casualties recorded. Authorities have yet to identify those responsible for the attack.

The incidents come as Iraq faces a surge in drone and rocket attacks amid the widening confrontation between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other.

Earlier today, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed two drones that attempted to target Camp Victoria, a military base hosting advisers from the US-led international coalition within the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport.