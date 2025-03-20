Weekly tally: Turkiye neutralizes 21 PKK militants

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced that 21 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) had been neutralized in northern Iraq and Syria over the past seven days.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to refer to individuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

During a press conference, the Ministry's spokesperson, Zeki Aktürk, revealed that since the beginning of 2025, a total of 523 PKK members have been neutralized in northern Iraq and Syria.

Since more than three weeks, the PKK declared a ceasefire in response to a call from its leader Abdullah Öcalan marking a significant step after more than four decades of conflict with Turkiye.