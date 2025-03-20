Weekly tally: Turkiye neutralizes 21 PKK militants
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Turkish National Defense
Ministry announced that 21 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) had
been neutralized in northern Iraq and Syria over the past seven days.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to refer to
individuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.
During a press conference, the Ministry's spokesperson, Zeki
Aktürk, revealed that since the beginning of 2025, a total of 523 PKK members
have been neutralized in northern Iraq and Syria.
Since more than three weeks, the PKK declared a ceasefire in
response to a call from its leader Abdullah Öcalan marking a significant step
after more than four decades of conflict with Turkiye.