Turkish media: PKK leader Öcalan may urge disarmament in February

Shafaq News/ Turkish media reported that Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), labeled as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, US, and EU, is expected to call on his party and its supporters to disarm by mid-February.

According to the Turkish newspaper Zaman, discussions during recent meetings with Öcalan in İmralı Prison touched on details of talks between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and the Republican People's Party (CHP), as well as reservations expressed by other political factions.

The Kurdish People's Democracy and Equality Party (DEM) issued a statement on Thursday regarding two meetings its delegation held with Öcalan. The statement, widely circulated in Turkish media, confirmed that Öcalan had been briefed on the delegation's discussions with Turkish political parties following their first meeting.

The DEM statement noted, “The meeting provided Öcalan with critical information. After completing preparations for this process, necessary announcements will be made to the public. The party delegation will continue its efforts and communication, updating the public as developments arise. This process aims to promote coexistence in freedom, and we anticipate meaningful contributions from all sectors of society to achieve this goal.”

The second meeting between Öcalan and the DEM delegation reportedly lasted four hours. Their first meeting, held on December 28, 2024, lasted three hours, after which the delegation briefed political leaders on Öcalan's stance.

Turkish media has speculated that Öcalan could issue an official call for disarmament in mid-February. The online platform Medyascope reported that the Kurdish delegation plans to meet with government and party representatives after returning from İmralı Prison. If no obstacles arise, a third meeting with Öcalan will be held, during which he is anticipated to formally call for an end to the PKK's armed activities in Turkiye.

The proposed date of February 15 for this announcement aligns with the anniversary of Öcalan’s extradition to Turkiye in 1999.