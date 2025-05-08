Erbil lights up its oldest landmark

Shafaq News/ Erbil’s ancient citadel lit up Thursday night, signaling a fresh chapter in the restoration of one of the region’s most iconic historic sites.

According to the High Commission for the Revitalization of Erbil Citadel, the restoration project is entering a new phase that will see families return to live within its ancient walls—part of a broader master plan to bring the site back to life.

Designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2014, the citadel stands as a defining cultural landmark in the Kurdistan Region, celebrated for its unique architectural character.

Historical records chart the citadel’s legacy across millennia, spanning the Sumerian, Akkadian, Babylonian, Assyrian, Persian, Hellenistic, Islamic, and Ottoman eras.

The fortress comprises three main districts and features an array of historic buildings, including diwans, traditional houses, mosques, Sufi lodges, and old-style public baths. Its circular outer wall—renowned for both its strength and elegant design—remains a signature element of the site.

Project leaders aim to turn the citadel into a thriving hub of culture and tourism, highlighting Erbil’s rich heritage and drawing visitors from across Iraq and beyond.